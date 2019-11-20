Kanye West called himself the greatest ever born artists
November 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Modesty is his thing!
The musician came to spiritual awareness. He realized that now wants to serve “money and fame, and God.” Kanye West for about a year every weekend to attend Sunday service. He recently made a touching speech in the “mega-Church Lakewood” American Houston.
Now the greatest of all artists who ever made the Lord works in God,
— quotes Kanye West to the portal TMZ.
Kanye West know that God has long called me, and the devil distracted. And when I was worst of all, God was with me, sending me signs and inspired to continue on my way, — said the rapper. We will remind, recently Kanye made in prison, Harris County, Houston, Texas prisoners.