Kanye West has banned her daughter to wear makeup until she grows up
In recent months, Kanye West has become a righteous Christian. And this creates some tension in them with Kim Kardashian’s family.
A new way of life Kanye West could not touch his home. And if in weekly Sunday masses in the family is ready to support the rapper, some “innovations” from Kanye was perceived in bayonets. The subject of one of the most heated arguments with Kim became vivid images of their daughter, 6-year-old North. Brightly painted lips, not childishly Frank clothes — images, in which the girl posed for photo shoots (and collected thousands of likes in my mom’s Sistah), now banned.
We Kanye got into a big fight because of this. Of course, I didn’t want the North was painted in such an early age. But before my eyes the example of a mom who paints her lips. And aunt Kylie, who gives makeup kits. I don’t see a problem to let my daughter put some makeup on, for example, Christmas. But Kanye is a different opinion. And now all cosmetics the North under the ban, until it becomes a teenager —
Kim admitted in an interview with E!News.
However, the new rules apply not only to cosmetics. In the past Kanye wanted the daughter looked like a pop star. Now he regrets it.
Now that I’m a Christian, I think and feel differently —
says Kanye.