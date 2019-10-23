Kanye West has donated a million dollars to charity in honor of the 39th birthday of Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 39 years. On this day, the reality star received many luxurious gifts from friends and family members, but perhaps the most unusual (and generous) gift, she was awarded her 42-year-old husband Kanye West.
The birthday girl posted on Twitter the “certificate of donation” and said that Kanye gave a million dollars for the charities that are closest to her heart.
Kanye has donated one million dollars to my favorite charity, which helps to implement prison reform and I also help in a long time. He made this donation of behalf of our children. My heart about to burst from happiness, she said.
Some time ago, team Kim had secured the release of 17 prisoners. Star financed the campaign “90 days to freedom”, a team of lawyers led by well-known lawyers Brittany K. Barnett and Mingel Cody. Kim even set up a meeting with Donald trump, to ask pardon a few people.
Kim Kardashian advocates for prison reform, which have not committed violence offenders could get out of prison early. For example, the bill could be convicted for trafficking small quantities of drugs.