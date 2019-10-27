Kanye West released the long awaited album Jesus Is King
Rapper Kanye West released the album Jesus Is King. About the artist announced on his Twitter page.
It is noted that, the album was released later than expected. Originally fans were expecting the release at midnight Friday, October 25, but West wrote that there was a delay.
“To my fans: thank you for been loyal and patient. We are putting the final edits to the song Everything We Need, Follow God and Water. We fell asleep until the album comes out,” said the rapper.
To familiarize students with the upcoming album, he released the track listing.