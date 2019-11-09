Kara and bangs: Snezhana Babkina decided on beauty-experiment
The wife of a famous musician Sergey Babkina − Snezana decided to experiment with their appearance, according to WomanEL. As we remember a celebrity − she was always true to her dark hair color. But the other day the three bears decided to beauty-experiment.
On his official page in Instagram the star posted a photo in which appeared with four of a kind and new hair color. From brunette Snezhana turned into a platinum blonde.
Since the publication of the photos has collected more than 8 thousand likes and plenty of comments. The followers noted that makes that color looks great on hair. Some fans even suggested that the star to disguise themselves as blonde.
However, in a new role Snezhana did not stay long, while fans vigorously discussing reincarnation, she managed to post a new post, which appeared already in his usual manner.