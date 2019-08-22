Kara over: the favorite resort of Putin struck swarms of caterpillars (video)
In Russia larvae American butterfly invaded the territory of Sochi city — resort, where President of the country Vladimir Putin likes to host foreign visitors. This affected not only growers, but also ordinary people. In the centre on the sidewalks and in parks is literally a hail of insects. Mosquito nets are virtually not saving lamenting propaganda channel “Star”.
It is reported that every day the streets are treated with chemicals, but a quarter of the tracks survives. Note that this second invasion of insects in Sochi over the summer. To a sharp increase in the number of pests has led the heat.
Outraged residents of the city shared a creepy photo and video in social networks, but biologists said that this is normal.
“This is normal phenomenon for insects, especially for such persons. Parasites are few, the weather conditions allow, and plus our service who are required to follow this, do not watch”,— said leading researcher of the Institute of ecology and evolution named Severtsov of RAS Oleg Gorbunov.
According to him, threats to human health, the caterpillars are not, but can destroy planted fields and orchards plants. The reason for this sharp rise in the population of caterpillars biologist called “no season” for breeding birds, which usually feed their Chicks.
“In may, it was not so much because birds feed offspring. They feed exclusively caterpillars, and now Chicks no parasites,” — said Gorbunov.
As previously reported “FACTS” at the end of July on the streets of Sochi appeared American cockroaches are one of the largest in the world. The body length of the American cockroach reaches five centimeters, and with a mustache — exceeds nine. These insects fly well. They are often kept in terrariums or bred as food for lizards and certain species of snakes.
