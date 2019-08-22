Kardashian rests: Ukrainian tennis player blows up Instagram candid shots
August 22, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
18-year-old Ukrainian tennis player angelina Dimova can’t boast of success in his professional career, but on her page in Instagram signed by 146 thousand people.
And his followers the young beauty really have something to show. You can estimate the external data is a native of Odessa.
Note that angelina was born in Ukraine but currently resides and trains in Miami (USA). Yet performed solely at the Junior level, so is not included in the adult WTA rankings — in contrast to his compatriot Dianne Yastremsky, the eldest only a year, but which is in the top 35 list of the best tennis players in the world.
.
Instagram Photo Angelina Dimova
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter