Kardashian sisters flashed forms with bold bows at the ceremony
In St. Monica held its annual awards ceremony People’s Choice Awards.
On the red carpet glittered with many celebrities, but most attention was focused on the Kardashian sisters. And no wonder, after all they chose for the event are fairly explicit images.
39-year-old Kim wore a dress by pionowym print with deep neckline and thin spaghetti straps. It is emphasized rounded Kardashian and combined the outfit with the star Ludovisi lace-up sandals.
The back of the dress was made from fabrics of metallic color that shimmered under the camera flashes. Their long curls star clocked, and on the face caused intense makeup with a pink gloss on her lips.
Older sister Kim is a 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, was dressed in a glittery Trouser suit, which was wearing only a black bra. Star hair gathered in a ponytail and also put on quite intense makeup.
The youngest of the sisters – 35-year-old Khloe Kardashian, wore a dress with a shiny top and a wrap skirt, her bow also sparkled and shimmered. Married his Chloe sandals with metallic shade and a clutch bag in a stack collected dollar bills.
64-year-old mother of the Kardashian sisters – Kris Jenner showed, perhaps, the most modest outfit. She was wearing a black pantsuit with loose stones on the jacket. Perfect styling, makeup, and diamonds in her ears completed the image of a star.