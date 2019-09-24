Kardashian sisters shone at the Emmy awards
September 24, 2019
Star the Kardashian family is always the center of attention at any event. The famous sisters love to choose to go out provocative outfits that leave no one indifferent. However, it happened in the 71st ceremony of awarding “Amy”, which was held yesterday in Los Angeles.
This year at the awards Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were responsible mission — girls began the ceremony. Before the guests Kendall appeared in a dress with satin skirt with a print of red roses and a black latex top from British designer Richard Quinn.
Kim chose a more low-key outfit — a black velvet dress. However, many have found it too boring.