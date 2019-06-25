Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner played an unusual second wedding
Last weekend, supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner invited friends and family to Wyoming to celebrate the wedding, which was played in mid-October 2018 (the ceremony in new York included about 80 guests was “too formal”). Then the blonde said that is not going to stop there and is planning a second party. As it turned out — in June, in Wyoming.
The first details of the party shared with a close friend of the couple — journalist and secular chronicler Derek Blasberg. “May your marriage be as intense and long as my hangover this weekend,” he left his parting words to the newlyweds. After a few shots on the background of fantastic nature in the spirit of the movie “Brokeback mountain” posted in accounts and other guests — Dasha Zhukova, stylist Jamie Misra, Orlando bloom and Katy Perry (the latter also going to tie the knot this year).
Judging by the pictures, Karlie Kloss chose for the second ceremony, white dress country style off-shoulder ruffle and cutwork.