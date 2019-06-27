Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner played second wedding: first photos
June 27, 2019
26-year-old American model Karlie Kloss and 34-year-old businessman Joshua Kushner were married last October in new York. The ceremony was modest and was held by all the canons of Judaism Carly specially converted shortly before the engagement. And that’s a little over six months later, they decided to repeat latilobum and loyalty.
The ceremony was held on a farm in Wyoming. Among the guests were listed Derek Blasberg, Daria Zhukova, Katy Perry and Orlando bloom.
May your marriage be as strong and long as my hangover after this weekend— wished the newlyweds Derek.