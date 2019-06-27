Karlie Kloss commented on the rumors about her pregnancy

| June 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

A few days ago Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner played the second wedding, which took place on a farm in Wyoming. Once the model has posted Instagram pictures and videos from the celebration, members suspected that Carly is pregnant.

Карли Клосс прокомментировала слухи о своей беременности

In particular, think of the fans led video dance Carly and Joshua, in which they saw “rounded” belly of the bride and began to discuss it in the comments. Carly was dressed in a white dress country style from Jonathan Simkhai.

Reviews on this subject were so numerous that the model had to meet the users of the network:No, I’m not pregnant, just really love French fries, wrote Kloss. Recall, 26-year-old American model and 34-year-old businessman Joshua Kushner were married last October in new York. The ceremony was modest and was held by all the canons of Judaism Carly changed the faith shortly before the engagement.

Happy Molodogvardeiskaya the ceremony was organized especially for friends of the couple. Among the guests were listed Derek Blasberg, Daria Zhukova, Katy Perry, Orlando bloom, Mila kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.