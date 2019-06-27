Karlie Kloss commented on the rumors about her pregnancy
A few days ago Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner played the second wedding, which took place on a farm in Wyoming. Once the model has posted Instagram pictures and videos from the celebration, members suspected that Carly is pregnant.
In particular, think of the fans led video dance Carly and Joshua, in which they saw “rounded” belly of the bride and began to discuss it in the comments. Carly was dressed in a white dress country style from Jonathan Simkhai.
Reviews on this subject were so numerous that the model had to meet the users of the network:No, I’m not pregnant, just really love French fries, wrote Kloss. Recall, 26-year-old American model and 34-year-old businessman Joshua Kushner were married last October in new York. The ceremony was modest and was held by all the canons of Judaism Carly changed the faith shortly before the engagement.
Happy Molodogvardeiskaya the ceremony was organized especially for friends of the couple. Among the guests were listed Derek Blasberg, Daria Zhukova, Katy Perry, Orlando bloom, Mila kunis and Ashton Kutcher.