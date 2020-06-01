Karpaty can’t be forfeited: the cancellation of the match with the “Mariupol” could be based on informal data
FC Karpaty Lviv
Sunday in Lviv in the framework of the 24th round of the Ukrainian Premier League had to go through the match between Karpaty and “Mariupol”. But the fight was cancelled due to the fact that some players and members of staff of the club “Carpathians” was diagnosed with coronavirus.
However, as it became known Football24.ua the players and staff of Lviv passed the tests in COVID-19 in non-accredited laboratory.
Thus, the decision to cancel the match between Karpaty and “Mariupol” could be made on the basis of informal data. The fate of the match will decide after re-testing.
Later, Karpaty has published its position regarding the fate of this match. The club are not afraid of possible technical defeat.
In addition, the new owner of “Carpathians” Oleg Smalyuk strongly urged supporters of the conspiracy theory not to create this situation hype.