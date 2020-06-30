“Karpaty” has declared about the probability of withdrawal of a team from the championship of Ukraine
FC Karpaty Lviv
“Karpaty” on its official website confirmed the likelihood of withdrawal of a team from the championship of Ukraine due to problems with finances.
“The transferred match of the Ukrainian Premier League Karpaty – Mariupol, quite likely, will not take place and the following matches of Karpaty in the championship. The reason – the lack of necessary funds. Three-week departure (namely in Lvov had to play their matches due to the epidemiological situation in Lviv) will cost nearly a half million hryvnias. The club has no such money”, – the press-service of “green-whites”.
Karpaty said that the club is owned by two foreign companies – “Mendel limited”, which owner is Oleg of Smalyuk, and “Krisal holdings”, according to the documents residing in the possession of Katia Parpi.
“Oleg Smalyuk for a long time was in Kiev and tried to meet with representatives and owners of the company “Krisal holdings” to buy out their share of the club or to agree on joint funding. As far as I know, the meeting did not take place. Also the second party did not respond to an official letter from Oleg Smalyuk with identical offers,” said Executive Director of “Carpathians” Rostislav Ashishin.
“It’s no secret that the club was long-lasting financial difficulties, we survived the year without funding. Now Karpaty literally do not own resources and reserves to continue life, all possible options are exhausted. Required substantial subsidies, because of the quarantine force majeure in no way impossible to provide in the formation, and so stripped-down and modest budget,” – noted in the communiqué.
“After the change of ownership of the company “Mendel limited” Oleg Smalyuk came to the city and promptly closed a number of problematic issues. Now debt to the team, and moreover, players were given financial incentives for their character in the Lviv Derby. However, after a lack of dialogue with the company “Krisal holding” Oleg Smalyuk reported that it was able to Fund the club only on their 50%, because it is a simple businessman and not an oligarch. Accordingly, until we have the opportunity to travel to the game in Mariupol. I really hope that the representatives of the “Krisal holdings” will finally pay attention to our problem and enter into a constructive negotiation process,” – with optimism noted in “the Carpathians”.