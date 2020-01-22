Karpaty left for the ninth player over the last month
Karpaty have parted ways with goalkeeper Roman Pidkivka, Instagram reported in the Lviv club.
The parties broke the contract by mutual consent.
Roman has played 10 matches in the current season of the Ukrainian Premier League.
Note that this is the ninth football player who left “Karpaty” with the beginning of the year.The pace Lvov can not gain the starting lineup for the first official match of the team after the winter break.
It was reported that FC Karpaty has serious financial problems.