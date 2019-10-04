Karpaty made a statement regarding a possible fixed match with Oleksandriya
October 4, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
“Karpaty” on its official website released a statement regarding the upcoming match of 10 Matchday of the Favbet League against the “Alexandria” which will be held next Sunday.
Lviv club has maintained his innocence as to any impact on the result of the upcoming match, and demanded to launch an investigation.
The reason for this statement was the collapse of quotations of the betting to win, “Alexandria”, which may indicate a possible fixed match in Alexandria.