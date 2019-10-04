Karpaty plan to merge with two other clubs in Lviv in the framework of the project national team
Within the project “Carpathians”-2020: the people’s team in the heart of the city,” FC “Karpaty” did offer two other professional clubs in Lviv – “Lviv” acting Favbet League and proliposome “Movement” to unite in one team, having published the corresponding statement on its official website.
“In our opinion, if you combine the resources and capabilities of all three clubs around the proposed business model may attract other powerful businessmen, all participants will benefit from this.
It does not matter in this case who are de jure will manage the club model of co-ownership and corporate adoption of the strategic and current decisions details to register and approve”, is “green-white”.
“The main thing is that Western Ukraine will receive such a powerful club that soon will claim the championship in the domestic League and will be a formidable force at the European level.
Also Karpaty plan to renovate the stadium “Ukraine”. Want to make football exclusively, reducing the capacity from 28 thousand to 15 thousand, and making a roof over the stands, the statement noted.