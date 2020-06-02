Karpaty will miss and the second after restart, match of the championship of Ukraine due to coronavirus
Karpaty – Vorskla
Match 25-th round of the championship of the Ukrainian Premier League between Vorskla and Karpaty is not likely to take place.
This was announced by Executive Director of UPL Eugene Wild. The reason is that the composition of the Lviv club has increased the number of people infected with coronavirus.
“Waiting for Karpaty official letter waiting for confirmation. But while there is information that they have increased the number of infected. Now we are going with the clubs and the UAF to do a plan of what to do next. The players have to go on a two week isolation.
Right now the plan is as follows – the nearest match with “Vorskla” 99% will not take place. And then all the guys with negative results close to the basis. Additionally cause of the youth players of testing. If they test negative, then that part of the “Karpaty” will play the championship”, – quotes the Wild ua.tribuna.com.
We will add that according to the journalist Igor Burbas in the Carpathians identified 13 infected with the coronavirus.
Recall that in the previous round, FC Karpaty also did not participate.