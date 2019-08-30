Karpaty without a broken leg, Kucera took a draw at the stadium “Gums”: the video of the match
On Friday, August 30, program 6-th round of the championship of Ukraine on football opened a match in Chernigov, which is one of the leaders of the Premier League took one of the outsiders.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 6th round
“Desna” (Chernigov) — Karpaty (Lviv) — 0:0. Youth teams — 2:2.
Karpaty arrived at the duel with the team of Alexander Ryabokon after the home defeat from “Dawn” and even without his famous rookie — ex-defender Oleksandr Kucher broke on the training leg. But the team of Alexander Chizhevsky in Chernihiv debuted another recruit — 22-year-old striker of the national team of Moldova Alexandru Boychuk.
The first half of the meeting, which was attended by over 4,400 fans, actively conducted the masters of the field, but dangerous moments at both gates it came rare. After the break the game “alive”, but the zeros on the scoreboard never changed.
By the way, during a pause in the championship of the country, associated with the international break, “Karpaty” September 7, will hold sparring on the field of the participant of group tournament of League of Europe the Romanian “Cluj”.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 15 (5);
2. “Desna” — 11 (6);
3. Zarya — 10 (5);
4. “Dinamo” — 7 (4);
5. Vorskla — 7 (5);
6. Kolos — 7 (5);
7. Lviv — 6 (5);
8. Oleksandriya — 6 (5);
9. “Dnepr-1” — 5 (5);
10. “Karpaty” — 5 (6);
11. “Mariupol” — 4 (4);
12. “Olympic” — 1 (5).
In 6-m round of the championship of Ukraine will play: “Dnepr-1” — “ear”, “Vorskla” — “Alexandria”, “Lviv” — “Mariupol” (31 August), Olimpik — Shakhtar, “dawn” — “Dynamo” (1 September).
.
Photo of FC “Karpaty“
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter