Kashi, which we overestimated
Nutritionists spoke about the cereals, which are not as useful as commonly believed.
We all know that porridge is very useful. But it’s a stereotype. Not all cereals are extremely useful and some can even hurt.
For example, semolina. One of the most popular, it is almost every day giving in a kindergarten. Yes, this is a very rich and nutritious dish, but not much good in it. Semolina consists mainly of starch and is contraindicated for people with overweight and diabetes. Some experts believe that for children it is more harmful than helpful. It contains a complex mucopolysaccharide, which children’s bodies are not able to split. As a consequence of increased risk of constipation. In manke virtually no vitamins and amino acid composition unbalanced.
Also, nutritionists are wary of the rice porridge. It is prepared from ground grain, which few vitamins, fiber and minerals. Rice porridge is contraindicated for people suffering from colitis, hypertension, atherosclerosis, constipation, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
The questions nutritionists causes and millet porridge. All agree that she’s not as useless and not as harmful as semolina, but much use in it either. With the exception of Biotin, which strengthens hair and nails. The rest of the porridge is quite poor. In addition, it is worth remembering that cereals contain a lot of gluten, which can lead to digestive disorders.