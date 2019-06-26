Kasparov obscenely spoke about the decision of the Council of Europe and European policies
Wednesday, June 26, the former world chess champion and prominent Russian opposition leader Garry Kasparov, not to mince words, commented on the return of the Russian delegation in PACE. More likely Kasparov, it seems, caught the statement of the foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Masa, who welcomed the resolution of the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, allowing the Russian delegation to return to its composition. “Russia is part of the Council of Europe — with all the corresponding rights and duties. I am glad that the PACE had now opened the way for compromise on the question of membership of the Russian Federation… This is good news for civil society in Russia”, — stressed Wt.
Kasparov in his Twitter wrote in English: “On behalf of Russian civil society forced to live abroad, fuck you. A dictator Appeasing and rewarding aggression will make things worse, it always has”. Translate this sentence with: “on behalf of Russian civil society, forced to live abroad, fuck you. Appeasement of a dictator and reward aggression will exacerbate the situation, as always.”
Kasparov is sure, that “the old dream of Europe and the world, which is ruled by law, not force of arms, came to an end.” He also called the shame of the fact that “on the side of Putin are eight of the 10 delegates from the Netherlands. The opposition recall that “198 Dutch people killed by Russia on Board MH17” in July 2014.
“This surrender is worse than Munich in 1938, because they are unlikely to face the Nazi war machine. European bureaucrats who say they want “to keep Putin at the table” for negotiations, ask that the residents of Aleppo”, — wrote Kasparov, Recalling the hundreds of dead civilians in Syria.
