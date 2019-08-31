Kassel and Friends brought to the festival in Venice with his daughter, but shut her face from the paparazzi
In April, Vincent Cassel and Tina Friends became parents. All this time, celebrities regularly take little daughter on trips and to festivals, but carefully watching that no one saw.
19 APR 22-year-old Tina Kuniaki bore 52-year-old Vincent Kassel daughter. The happy couple named the baby Amazon.
Neither Tina nor Vincent have not yet shared with followers pictures of his daughter. The paparazzi are constantly stalking a couple walking with their baby to make at least one shot — and by the way, once they have already happened.
After in a Network there was a photo of 2-month-Amazon, Kuniaki, and Kassel became more wary to behave at meetings with photographers in their status of course, can not be avoided.
The go hunting with a camera immediately surrounded the actor and his wife of Amazon on his hands and began to make their numerous pictures.
Bitter experience Tina even harder pressed to his baby and tried to close her face from the paparazzi at least with the palm of your hand. I wonder, were some of the lucky to make the shot, which shows a girl?