Kate beckinsale became a blonde
July 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Kate beckinsale radically changed her image. 45-year-old actress was a blonde and shortened her hair.
A short Bob and blond – so now looks like a Hollywood star. Kate has published in Instagram photo, which depicted in a new image. The picture was taken in the dressing room. In celeb white t-shirt with black print. The makeup focuses on the eyes and bright lips. We have to admit that the heroine of the film “Another world” can be found immediately.
It is unknown whether tried Beckinsale wig in preparation for a new role, or still, got a haircut and dyed her hair. Your photo film star signed laconically: “Shake”.