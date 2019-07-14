Kate beckinsale became a blonde

| July 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Kate beckinsale radically changed her image. 45-year-old actress was a blonde and shortened her hair.

Кейт Бекинсейл стала блондинкой

A short Bob and blond – so now looks like a Hollywood star. Kate has published in Instagram photo, which depicted in a new image. The picture was taken in the dressing room. In celeb white t-shirt with black print. The makeup focuses on the eyes and bright lips. We have to admit that the heroine of the film “Another world” can be found immediately.

It is unknown whether tried Beckinsale wig in preparation for a new role, or still, got a haircut and dyed her hair. Your photo film star signed laconically: “Shake”.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.