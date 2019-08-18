Kate beckinsale compares himself as a child with beaver
August 18, 2019
46-year-old Hollywood actress Kate beckinsale showed fans in social networks, their baby photo and funny comment, looked like her teeth.
Archival photo Beckinsale has published on his page in Instagram. The photo shows little Kate with two tails, which just sits on the chair and looking directly at the camera.
The aspiring actress dressed in a pink sweater with white lace collar and smiles to the photographer. In the signature star made a joke about their teeth, comparing themselves with the beaver.
My teeth were the size of adult male beaver quite early, so I was able in the shortest possible time to destroy the table and chair and contribute to the construction of the dam at the bridge Chiswick, which operates to this day– wrote Beckinsale.
