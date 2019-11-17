Kate beckinsale has dispelled rumors of a romance with Jamie Foxx
British actress Kate beckinsale, who recently joke to MOP the floor with the cat, commented on rumors of a romance with actor Jamie Foxx.
The reasons why actors suspected in the novel several. First, both actors at the moment are not in a relationship (Jamie ripped a long-term relationship, and Kate divorced). And secondly, in a network there were photos of celebrities at one of the events where Jamie hugs the waist actress.
However, immediately after the appearance of such rumors Kate promptly denied them. She wrote a post on Instagram, in which he said that standing next to someone it does not mean to meet this person.
I would like to note that standing next to someone does not mean to meet him. Now I’m standing in line at the dry cleaners, and if this were true, then I have a problem
said the actress.