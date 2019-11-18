Kate beckinsale responded to rumors of a romance with Jamie Foxx
In early November, Kate beckinsale put the final point in relations with Director len Weisman — the couple divorced after 15 years of marriage, 4 of which lasted their divorce process. Jamie Foxx this summer broke up with Katie Holmes, the relationship which lasted 6 years. And since both are now free, what is not a reason to start a new novel?
Before rumors will grow like a snowball, Beckinsale decided to dot the “i”. In her Instagram she posted a picture with Jamie Foxx and British actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. And in the comments explained:
I would like to note that my standing next to someone does not mean that I’m Dating him, —
wrote Kate.
We will remind, after the beginning of the divorce process with len Wiseman actress didn’t waste any time and arranged personal life over the last three years, Beckinsale was Dating 22-year-old comedian Matt Rife, 30-year-old comedian Jack Whitehall and his young assistant Steven Simbari and comedian, TV presenter Pete Davidson.