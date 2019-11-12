Kate beckinsale wanted to make a joke, but it was not good
November 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
British actress Kate beckinsale — the noble lady. She regularly pleases fans of funny videos with my cats, but sometimes jokes Actresses’t understand everything.
Recently she has published in his Instagram account a short video that plays with my cat willow, pretending that rubs her the floor. In the frame Beckinsale appeared in the top, tights and boots with heels. The animal does not react to such a game, and maybe the cat does like this game.
We have no doubt that it was just a joke from Kate Beckinsale, but realized it was not all. Fans of the actress criticized her for cruelty to animals and said that it’s not funny.
If you also feel sorry for the kitty, then look to the other cat videos Kate beckinsale: