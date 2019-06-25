Kate Beckinsale was spotted in a strange form

One of the last appearances of Kate in public was her visit to Jimmy Fallon. On the record of ether she wore a short dress one shoulder from the spring couture collection Georges Chakra of the 2018 season. Black-and-white outfit with a ruffle sat perfectly on the slim figure of the actress and in harmony with leather high heels. Of Beckinsale looked very elegant.

Кейт Бекинсэйл была замечена в странном виде

So fans of the actress were surprised to see her on new photos of the paparazzi. She was oddly dressed. She was wearing leggings, a sports top and a jacket, and behind Kate carried a large backpack.

You would think that Beckinsale is back with a workout, if not boots on high heels that Kate wore. Strange choice of footwear given the generally Sunny weather in Los Angeles and air temperature 17 degrees.

