Kate Hudson boasted figure a year after childbirth
40-year-old actress last year gave birth to her third child, and now he is back to form.
Kate Hudson became the heroine of a sensual photo shoot for the brand HappyxNature, which advocates respect for nature and produces clothing from organic and recycled fabrics.
New pictures Kate posing in tight pants and voluminous light blouse and on a few frames and without it, covering her chest with her arms.
Fans admired the figure of the actress — a year after the birth of her third child, Hudson has lost 27 pounds. Fans leave the star a lot of compliments and say how young she looks.
It is known that Kate is a supporter of healthy eating. In interviews she often says that it is important to learn to listen to your body and eat sensibly. The actress advises to choose foods without harmful additives and eat often, but small portions. Also Kate talked about that regularly cleans the body from sugar. According to her, after a few “sweet days” you need some time to reduce sugar intake and it is better to abandon it.
Hudson also notes the importance of physical activity. She urges fans to not be lazy and perform a set of exercises four times a week for at least 30 minutes. In addition, the actress follows a clear daily routine and practicing meditation to get rid of stress and tune in a positive way.