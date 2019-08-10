Kate Hudson has a controversial new cover of InStyle 20 years ago
In 2001, 22-year-old Kate Hudson fully naked for the cover of InStyle. Since then, she’s eight once graced the cover of gloss, but that was memorable to readers the most. The 25th anniversary of the magazine actress told us what it was like to pose naked.
Honestly, I don’t need much time to undress. People can say anything, but I do like to be naked. It has always been so! This edition was banned in several shops and establishments, it is considered inappropriate. Anyway, we sold a huge number of logs
the actress said
The star of romantic comedies remembered that her life’s first photo shoot was also for InStyle.
When I was 16, I came home from school and saw my mom [Goldie hawn] is removed, I did not even realize that it was for InStyle magazine. They asked me to pose with her in some pictures, everything was very relaxed and at ease. I found out later that one of these photos will be on the cover. My first cover! It was cool,
― Kate said.
This year Kate Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday, but these figures are not afraid of the Hollywood star and mother of three children, on the contrary, she sees many advantages in his age:
I turned 40 in April, but people still ask me how I feel. I never thought about it. It’s just the age, besides stunning. You already have some wisdom, it’s nice to have the experience. And you know what? Now I’m even happier than I was in my youth.