Kate Hudson has posted a video with a year-old daughter from the family archive
The actress posted in honour of the first birthday Ronnie.
The girl was born on October 2 last year. Then instead of a picture frame or a newborn from the hospital Kate Hudson has published in social networks a concise picture with the date of birth of a daughter on a pink background. But then the actress stopped to hide her daughter from the public and is now regularly posting cute pictures of the girls in the network. And in honor of the first birthday Kate have mounted a movie, starring which, of course, the birthday girl. Be careful, it is very cute and evokes the widest smile on my face!
The celebration itself was held during a themed party in honor of the Jewish New year (Rosh Hashanah) in the spirit of Oktoberfest from 1 to 2 October. Moreover, the festival was a triple — on the same day the company celebrated the birthday of the son stylist Jamie Mizrahi — Yale.
Little Ronnie is the first child for Danny Fujikawa and the third for Kate Hudson. From previous relationships she has two sons — 15-year-old Ryder from her marriage to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, and 8-year-old Bingham with the Muse leader Matt Bellamy. With all the former it maintains good relations.
Kate and Danny have been together for almost three years. In a recent interview Kate did not rule out the possibility of marriage, but as long as the pair is in no hurry to walk down the aisle.