Kate Hudson revealed a funny picture with a man
September 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
40-year-old actress went on a social event.
Kate Hudson attended the premiere of Christian Marclay: Sound Stories, which took place in Los Angeles.
Next to her posing for the camera, the leader of the creative artists Agency (CAA) and a former aide to ex-President bill Clinton Michael Kives. He started fooling around in front of cameras. Michael hugged Kate and threw her leg. The actress apparently did not expect such a turn and laughed.
For its release, Hudson chose a very strange blue outfit that consisted of a skirt Maxi length and a tucked top, long-sleeve and one shoulder – she looked out at the neck. Outfit Kate combined with a small entrance pianoboy handbag and light shoes.