Kate Hudson showed what it looks like in a swimsuit after the third confinement

July 20, 2019

In October of 2018 Kate Hudson for the third time became a mother, giving birth to her beloved Danny Fujikawa daughter Rani. Soon she returned to the sport to restore the form, and it was done in a very small period of time! So, the other day Kate posted a photo in a swimsuit where she poses with her friend and shows how her figure looks now.

Кейт Хадсон показала, как выглядит в купальнике после третьих родов

Toned arms and legs, a flat stomach — it’s hard to believe she recently gave birth to her third child! It is not surprising that soon, in the review there were many compliments from fans, because Kate really looks awesome!

