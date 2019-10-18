Kate Mara first showed six-month-old daughter
In late spring the star of the show “house of cards” Kate Mara said that she and her husband, actor Fantastic four Jamie bell, a daughter. In social networks, the actress showed off the girl only once, and only her foot. Since then her face and name to remain secret — only shimomaruko, literally reclaimed the paparazzi hardly be called successful. But Kate is not stingy on details, talking about a difficult birth and a miscarriage during her first pregnancy.
And here on Monday, October 14, Kate finally hit the lenses of the paparazzi together with her daughter during a walk at Griffith Park in Los Feliz in Los Angeles, California. The actress walked down the alleys with my friend and her daughter were sitting in a sling, eagerly looking at the world. The second opportunity to photograph the baby came when the actress put her into the back seat of the car.
Recall, Kate Mara met actor Jamie bell on the set of the film “Fantastic four”. Wedding, they played in July 2017. About the expected addition became known in January of this year, after the ceremony “Golden globe”. Jamie’s got a four year old son from a previous marriage with actress Evan Rachel wood, and Kate this child first.