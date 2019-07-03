Kate Middleton and Beckham Jr.: how sick star guests at Wimbledon (photo)
In South-West London continue fighting, perhaps the most prestigious tennis tournament series “Grand slam” — Wimbledon, the prize Fund which this year is 43.3 million euros. Of course, enough celebrities not only on the court but in the stands.
A complete surprise was the appearance at the tournament, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton (Kensington Palace announced the visit only a couple of hours before the competition). In front of an audience 37-year-old beauty appeared in a white dress from one of my favourite brands — Alexander McQueen black buttons, belt and a little black-and-purple bow at the collar with a price of 2,060 euros. Your way it complemented the classic pumps (580 euros) and a small woven bag (1 320 euros) — also from Alexander McQueen. In terms of accessories, Kate chose a stylish gold earrings with twigs, and sunglasses.
The famous British tennis player Andy Murray and Kate Middleton
By the way, the company of the Duchess in the stands amounted to two British tennis players — 22-year-old Katie Boulter and 35-year-old Ann Keothavong.
As it turned out, tennis is the wife of Prince William is fascinated from an early age. Moreover, her family is the Royal tennis club in London, where membership costs 14 thousand pounds (15.5 billion euros) per year.
Note that at Wimbledon Kate is quite a frequent guest. For example, last year she was there with Meghan Markle. Then Duchess came to support the famous American tennis player Serena Williams.
Last year Kate attended Wimbledon in the company of Meghan Markle
Came to watch the game the best players in the world, and the eldest son of famous footballer David Beckham is 16-year-old Romeo, who has decided to abide by the dress code of Wimbledon (athletes come to the court only in white). However, if last year Beckham Jr. called for the matches of the tournament in the company of his grandfather, Tony (father of Victoria), this time to come in. By the way, Romeo Beckham himself is not indifferent to tennis. At least, in the estate of the celebrities was a place court with artificial turf at a cost of 30 thousand pounds sterling (more than 33 thousand euros).
16-year-old Romeo Beckham
He looked at tennis “light” and the famous British boxer 38-year-old David Haye, who was the world champion in the first heavy weight under version WBC (2007–2008), WBA (2007-2008) and WBO (2008) and world champion in a super heavyweight under version WBA (2009-2011).
David Haye
Legendary tennis player, eight-time winner of Wimbledon, Roger Federer, not without difficulty, to reach the second round of the current competition, according to the tradition of support in the stands, wife Mirka and the children — daughters Mila rose and Charlene Riva, on July 23 which will be 10 years old, and 5-year-old twins sons Leo and lenny.
By the way, Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament on the planet held since 1877. All members still play in crisp white uniforms and nothing else. All tennis players are called “miss” or “Mrs.” and the tennis men treated only by name. Also Wimbledon is the only tournament on the courts which is not and will not be advertising bigbordov.
Especially the beginning of the tournament in the London suburb of grows choice strawberries and served with cream as a treat for the audience. Each serving of strawberries contains at least 10 fruit varieties in Kent. Over a two-week marathon of tennis fans eat about 28 tons of fresh berries and 7 thousand liters of fresh cream. For almost two decades the official champagne of the tournament is Lanson. Another alcoholic drink, is strongly associated with the Wimbledon tournament is the English PIMM’s Cup, extremely popular with visitors. Two weeks of games, the visitors drink 320 thousand glasses of PIMM’s, almost as much as tea and coffee together.
It looks like the famous Wimbledon strawberries and cream
The height of the grass courts of Wimbledon is not more than 8 millimeters — it is impossible to prevent the emergence of seeds, because it attracts pigeons (the tennis club even has a bird of prey a Buzzard to scare away the birds of the world). The London major is also no lighting, so all games are collapsed with the onset of darkness. Exception — the Central court, where through the roof and additional lighting you can play longer.
Until 2003, players were required to bow to the Royal box. But today, they make bows, but only if the Queen is present at the match.
The main trophy of Wimbledon men’s and women’s
The fastest match at Wimbledon was played back in 1981, when the British finals William Renshaw defeated John Hartley in just 36 minutes (6:0, 6:1, 6:1). However, before the start of the match Hartley had started an attack of cholera, although he still won the meet.
But witnessing the longest duel at Wimbledon, the fans began in 2010 when American John Isner and Frenchman Nicolas Mahut spent on court 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days: the match was twice postponed from-for darkness (6:4, 3:6, 6:7; 7:6, 70:68).
The youngest winner of the prestigious tournament — the German player Boris Becker. In 1985, he won a trophy in 17 years and 227 days. The age of the triumphant British Arthur Gore, who won the final in 41 years and 182 days.
And the “snack”. The last female tennis player who was married and won the prestigious tournament in the suburbs of London, was a… in 1981, the American Chris Evert. So, getting married is not to win at Wimbledon…
