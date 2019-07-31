Kate Middleton and Prince William returned home from vacation: there are photos of a luxurious Villa, where…
Kate Middleton and Prince William returned home to the UK after a holiday which they spent with their three children on the private island of Mustique in the Caribbean.
Edition of the Sun published photos of a luxurious Villa Antilles, where the rest of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The cost of staying here — 33 thousand dollars a week. The house has five bedrooms, including a children’s room with bunk beds, and an 18-metre swimming pool and a dining terrace with views of the ocean. It offers residents — a chef and Butler. The owner of the Villa, built in 2016, is a friend of William — real estate salesman, Andrew Dunn.
The couple rented the Villa for two weeks. In addition to Kate and William, their sons George and Louis and daughter Charlotte with them to the Caribbean also arrived Middleton’s parents — Carole and Michael. The family celebrated the birth of his first child — Prince George, on July 22, which was six years.
Before arriving on the island of Mustique, a few days before the birth of George, Kate and William gave early fun party, invited to Kensington Palace to all the classmates of the boy. It was decorated in a “football” style. As you know, young George loves this game and often played football with his father and sister Charlotte. In the garden specifically for younger guests, also featured a bouncy castle-trampoline.
George and Charlotte love to play football
A number of Italian media reported that Kate and William incognito managed to visit the so-called “summer camp of millionaires” Camp Google in Sicily — together with Tom cruise, Katy Perry, Orlando bloom and Leonardo DiCaprio. However, the publication of the Daily Mail denies this information, claiming that the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and his wife flew from the Caribbean straight home, not stopping anywhere along the way.
