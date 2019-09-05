Kate Middleton and Prince William was first taken to the school his daughter Charlotte: photo and video family…
Today, September 5, began the school year at the prestigious London school Thomas’s Battersea. For the first time to the students of this institution joined the Princess Charlotte daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. “First time in first class” (which, really is. called preparatory) four-year-old Charlotte gave both her parents. In September 2017, when the school first went big brother Charlotte Prince George, a new student was accompanied by her father alone. Kate to my utter dismay could not keep the company of my husband and son. At that time she was pregnant with Prince Louis and suffered a severe morning sickness, so was not able to leave the house. “She’d give anything to be there,” — said a source in the Palace. Now the Duchess of Cambridge got the chance to fully feel like a mom, “the first grader”.
“Seasoned” student, six-year-old George, also came along with sister. He intends to help her get used to the new environment and show what is what. Charlotte, who attended kindergarten, has long been eager to get into “big school”. He and George are very close and the girl with delight anticipating that they will now be learning together. William told reporters that his daughter was happily excited today.
Before the training, the family arranged at the entrance to the school a short photo session for the press. The children were in school uniform. Parents were carrying backpacks. Kate, the Daily Mail reports, chose for a family event, a charming red white and blue dress with floral pattern from Michael Kors worth $ 264 and dark blue shoes. In the same dress in may 2018 Kathryn attended the wedding rehearsal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. She also did the new installation and it seems to lighten my hair.
Charlotte was in good spirits and, as always, willingly posed in front of cameras. Again she playfully hid from the photographers for her mother, which made Kate laugh. Charlotte also confidently shook hands met her teacher (by the way, a blue polka dot dress of a teacher and the head teacher of the elementary grades, Helen Haslam from L. K. Bennett is more expensive outfit Kate — 307 dollars). George was also at this time much bolder. In his own first day at school, he seemed shy, nervous and looked a little confused.
The first day of school will not be too difficult. The students usually get acquainted with each other and with teachers. Show them their classrooms, desks and lockers, the location of the toilets.
Education the school of Thomas worth almost 19 thousand pounds a year (about 23 thousand dollars). And for Charlotte parents will pay a little less, as the tuition of the second child in the same school relies a two per cent discount.
Homework for elementary students here are optional. At the school there are 24 club — including discussion club (which is open to children from five years), fencing, Golf, philosophy, pottery, Italian lessons. In the program of compulsory education for boys and girls includes a ballet. Moreover, the classes are accompanied by live music: pianist.
The list of students Charlotte will be enrolled under the name of Cambridge. The official title of “Her Royal Highness the Princess Charlotte” will not be used. As well as the “birth” of the Royal surname Mountbatten-Windsor. According to tradition, princes and princesses, acting schools, take a surname based on his father’s title. Big brother Charlotte is also studying under the name George Cambridge. And his father and uncle William and Harry at the time was known as William and Harry Wales, being sons of Charles, Prince of Wales.
Front of school George and Charlotte had a good rest at his great-grandmother, the Queen, she stayed at Balmoral.
Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea, joining her older brother Prince George. pic.twitter.com/8l63WEjzcw
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) On September 5, 2019
See also: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ignored the Queen’s invitation to visit under the strange pretext.
See also: Prince Harry caught in a lie: the social network angered another “hypocritical” speech of the grandson of the Queen.
See also: Meghan Markle contrary to the will of the Palace hired a PR of Michael Jackson and Harvey Weinstein, to improve their image.
See also: Brother of Kate Middleton appeared at the glamorous ceremony with the dog instead of the ladies.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter