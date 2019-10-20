Kate Middleton and Prince William went for tea in a cabin, with the owners whom he met by chance…
As it became known, during a visit to Pakistan, Kate Middleton and Prince William made pretty worried his guards. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge caused unexpected visit to the shack, the owners of which they accidentally met on the road, when their motorcade was passing.
It happened in the mountains, at the foot of the Himalayas, where the Prince and his wife arrived to personally see the consequences of melting glaciers. Seeing the way the villagers, Kate was asked to stop the car so she and her husband could talk to them. They had invited members of the Royal family to his guests. They showed them their one-room home, explaining how to live without electricity and tap water.
In the hut the Duke and Duchess entered, accompanied by only one translator. Kate borrowed from my assistant camera and took a few pictures of a family of mountaineers. “It was fantastic to meet people who live in such remote areas. They were very hospitable, invited me and William to drink a Cup of tea… They had no idea who we are. It gave us a chance to see a different side of Pakistan,” quoted the Duchess’s edition of the Daily Mail.
In addition, it became known that because of the forced overnight in Lahore (the plane Kate and William could not land in Islamadora due to severe thunderstorms) they are once again, outside visited the orphans, which takes care of the organization SOS Children’s Village. They were there before and was delighted from communication with pupils and their guardians. Cambridge played with children in cricket. And Kate still have to draw with the girls.
