Kate Middleton and Prince William with kids flew to Scotland budget commercial flight (photos…
On the background of the scandal that erupted around the fly Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a private plane, it became known that Prince Kate Middleton and Prince William and their three children flew to Scotland on a commercial flight budget airline Flybe. A plane ticket to the city of Aberdeen is worth about $ 88. At the same time flying a Megan and Harry to nice and Ibiza has cost 24 thousand dollars each.
Pictures and video published by the Daily Mail, shows how William himself is quite a heavy Luggage, next to him are six-year-old Prince George and four year old Princess Charlotte, and a little behind Kate, with a year-old Prince Louis on his hands and the nanny of the children of Maria Theresa Borrallo.
The passengers said that Royal person was sitting in front of the cabin. They also saw Kate’s mother — Carole Middleton, which was not included in the frame.
From Aberdeen, the family traveled by car to Balmoral castle, which is now resting grandparents, William — Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip.
Meanwhile, a source close to the Royal family, said that Megan is not too worried about a storm of indignation of the public, accusing her husband of hypocrisy. “It’s beyond that and deals with more important cases,” the insider reported. Currently, the Duchess of Sussex are actively preparing to the presentation of its charity collection of cheap clothes.
