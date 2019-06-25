Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II found the same disease
The wife of Britain’s Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate suffers from the same malady as Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Both sea-sickness, according to argumenti.ru.
The Duchess recently admitted that during the ceremony Trooping the Color (the ceremony of trooping the colour held by regiments of the armies of Britain and the Commonwealth) felt ill during the trip in the coach, since the crew badly rocked. The wife of the Prince had to experience discomfort.
During the ceremony, one of the doctors recommended to the Duchess to take special medicine, but had to be abandoned due to the side effect of drowsiness.
“The Duchess of Cambridge was not good because of the rocking of the crew. She even worried that maybe after this ill. However, according to Protocol, she had no other choice but to ride in the carriage”, – said a source close to the Royal family.
It is worth noting that last year Elizabeth II has admitted that she gets seasick. And because of this, travelling often given to her with difficulty.
The so-called sea-sickness is manifested by sensations of nausea, sometimes dizziness due to monotonous vibrations. For the first time with this disease people faced during sea travel.
Earlier it was reported that British journalists suspected the Duchess of Cambridge in a fourth pregnancy after her appearance and strange gestures at Royal races.