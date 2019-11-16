Kate Middleton caught in a scandalous situation because of the advertising of Botox
According to the Royal arbitrator, the hospital can not violate the rights of Middleton is using her photos to promote your business
The spouse of Prince William Kate Middleton suddenly adorned an advertising post of one of the cosmetic clinics of London.
The promoters decided to use their PR services of another representative of the British Royal family – the wife of Prince William. The Network had posted a collage of two pictures Middleton. One of them, Kate was captured in an emotional moment on her face was wrinkles. On the second frame skin “after Botox” was smooth.
In the opinion of the Secretary of Queen Elizabeth II, Kate has the right to do with your appearance whatever you want. In this clinic, you cannot violate the rights of Middleton is using her photos to promote their business. The arbitrator stated that the Royal family won’t like it and its representatives will require removal of the images.