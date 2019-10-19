Kate Middleton gave the first interview to a TV news channel, and Meghan Markle complained…
Kate Middleton, who rarely communicates with the media, gave the first television interview for the news — reporter of the American channel CNN max foster. In an interview that the Duchess of Cambridge gave in Lahore, she spoke about her husband “a special and amazing journey” on Pakistan. In particular, she noted, as was touched by the meeting with the children and staff of the organization SOS Children’s Village that cares for orphans. Kate also marveled at the nature of Pakistan. And called fantastic journey.
#KateMiddleton first interview after marriage
She told CNN that the royal tour of Pakistan with Prince William has been “really special.”#RoyalVisitPakistan #RoyaltourPakistan pic.twitter.com/WCr0aD3Scd
— Zulqarnain Sadiq PTI (@zulqarnainpti1) October 19, 2019
18 Oct Kate Middleton and Prince William completed his five day tour and returned to the UK. The program of the last day of his visit to this country had to be reduced in connection with force majeure: the aircraft of the Prince and his wife were caught in a severe storm and could not land in Islamabad, who was forced to return to Lahore.
Meanwhile, the network was published part of the interview Meghan Markle, which appears in the documentary “Harry and Megan: African journey” TV channel ITV. Its premiere will take place on 21 October. It tells of the recent visit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Africa.
In the previous trailer anchorman Tom Brady promises that the film will be shown “pride and joy” and “pain and tension” of Royal life. Brady believes that the film “explains so much”.
In a new excerpt from the film Megan talked about how stressed she lived during her pregnancy and first months of motherhood due to the excessive and not always positive attention from the press. Speaking of which Megan could hardly hold back the tears.
“Not many people asked me if I was okay.” she said. And when the host suggested that it is not all right and it is a constant struggle, he replied: “Yes.”
ITV’s @tombradby spoke to Meghan as he gained exclusive access to the royal couple as they toured Africa for 10 days with their son Archie.
The documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, airs on Sunday at 9pm on @ITV #HarryandMeghan https://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJ pic.twitter.com/XYlHVytiHF
— ITV News (@itvnews) October 18, 2019
This passage caused a storm of emotions in the network. Fans of the Duchess expressing her sympathy. Detractors called the film staged, hypocritical and said that the former actress is building the victim, though he knew that marriage with the Prince could not fail to attract media attention.
See also: drama in the air: the plane Kate Middleton and Prince William caught in a terrible storm and could not make a landing.
See also: Brother Kate Middleton and his bride first came to light after the announcement of the engagement along with Princess Beatrice and her fiance.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter