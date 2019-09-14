Kate Middleton had to sit through three-hour parent meeting at the school of Prince George and Princess…
The Duchess of Cambridge, without attracting special attention, called for a parent meeting at the school, Thomas’ Battersea, attended her older children — six-year-old Prince George and four year old Princess Charlotte, who first went to study on 5 September this year.
As writes the edition People, the meeting lasted for three hours. He led hope Virgo — known specialist in mental health issues of children.
Parents discussed topics relating to the emotional support that learners can provide each other and the positive perception of children’s own body (Virgo she was once anorexic) and the like.
The collection, as it became known, was held in the summer, ahead of the start of classes. It was also attended by schoolchildren of 11-13 years who have shared their experiences.
“Kate came up to me and after meeting we talked with her personally, which was nice… We talked about work, which I spend in schools, the importance of early intervention and prevention… She was very sociable and friendly”, — told the publication hope.
Kate (with husband and brother-in-law — princes William and Harry) is the founder of the Foundation Heads Together, which also deals with issues of child mental health.
“Kate barely pay attention when she takes her son to school. We’ve got a Victoria’s Secret model, who also brings her child. And dad is much more interested in her!”, admitted earlier, one of the mothers edition of Daily Mail.
