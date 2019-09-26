Kate Middleton in a chic coat “baptized” the polar ship, smashing it with a bottle of champagne…
Kate Middleton and Prince William, while their relatives Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on an official trip to Africa, arrived in the town of Birkenhead, on the Wharf of the British shipbuilding company Cammell Laird. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in the ceremony of the first launch of a new polar research vessel. And gave him the name “David Attenborough” — after the famous British naturalist and documentarian, who was also present at the ceremony. , Middleton chose for this event your favorite elegant coat blue from Alexander McQueen (she already appeared in it in public repeatedly, starting in 2014), as well as Navy blue suede shoes. The Duchess of Cambridge “baptize” the ship by breaking its bow with a bottle of champagne. As you know, in the Navy tradition. It is believed that if the bottle is broken, the subsequent flight of the vessel will be successful, and if not broken, it is deplorable.
Kate, William and sir David
