Kate Middleton, Megan Markle, princes William and Harry appeared in public together for the first time in four…
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her family attended the Festival of remembrance, held at London’s Royal albert hall. This event is dated for Day of memory of the fallen soldiers of the British Commonwealth. . Then they had to join the Harry’s stepmother Camilla, the Duchess Chornoliska. However, she was unable to attend because of a severe cold. Come to albert hall 71-year-old wife of Prince Charles, still found the strength.
At the festival there were also princes William and Harry with their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. It was their first public appearance four the last four months. The last time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen together in July at a charity Polo match — it was their unofficial publication.
As writes Daily Mail, the Cambridge and Sesexy sat with Elizabeth in the Royal box — but were far from each other and do not communicate with each other. William and Kate is located directly at the right hand of the Queen (on the left, was the heir to the throne Prince Charles and Camilla). And Megan and Harry in the second row, almost behind the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Simonds.
Elizabeth, Camille and Megan arrived at the appropriate occasion black gowns (Markle allowed a more daring neckline than with the older ladies). Kate chose a dark blue color (and black headband from Zara and pearl earrings, loaned to her by the Queen). They decorated their dresses with flowers poppies — symbol of remembrance Day.
Photo Getty
Sunday, November 10, the Royal family will also take part in the ceremony of laying wreaths at the war memorial Cenotaph.
