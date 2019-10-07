Kate Middleton, Megan Markle, princes William and Harry teamed up to shoot the first advertising…
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, as well as their husbands, princes William and Harry have teamed up on the background of rumors about the family feud. Sesexy and Cambridge announced the first ever social advertising video with the participation of members of the Royal family. It was created in conjunction with the national health service of England and is dedicated to the mental health of people who have to deal with stress, depression and insomnia.
Three-minute video (there are also cropped it a 60-second version) was shot by Director of the cult British film “love actually” by Richard Curtis (his sister due to mental illness committed suicide in 2009, after which he actively takes part in such projects). And Megan, Kate, William and Harry in turn act as tellers — First William, followed by Harry, then Megan and Kate. It also starred such celebrities as Glenn close, Gillian Anderson and others.
According to the Daily Express, the Duke and Duchess have recorded their voices separately from each other.
