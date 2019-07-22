Kate Middleton posted a new photo of Prince George on the day of 6th anniversary of the son

Monday, July 22, eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton was six years old. Adorable Prince George is one of the favorites of British subjects. His cheerful disposition and spontaneity captured the hearts of millions of people far beyond the UK.

They say that Queen Elizabeth II adores his grandson. According to British media reports, citing its sources at Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty leaves every year on the birthday of George the gift near his crib. This time gave the Queen the little Prince is not yet known.

But the Duchess of Cambridge is posted at the official website of Kensington Palace three new pictures of his eldest son. Kate enjoys photography, and she’s apparently good at.

“FACTS” I decided to add a new photo of Prince George other, earlier images.

    Prince George in the t-shirt of the national team of England football

    George sports shirt from H&M for $ 6

    And it looked like George’s dad Prince William at the age of six years. In the picture he is pictured with mother Princess Diana and younger brother Prince Harry

    And this is Kate Middleton at the age of six years

    The first “release” Prince George with his parents July 23, 2013

    Prince George-year-old

    George has a reputation in the Royal family with a good sense of humor…

    …and direct a small

    And he’s the guy inquisitive. Parents encouraged this quality

    George feels responsible as the eldest brother of Charlotte

    Happy family of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in full force

