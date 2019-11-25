Kate Middleton pregnant with fourth child: the British found evidence
The real reason for the abolition of the wife of Prince William, Kate Middleton public events became her fourth pregnancy.
This writes the Russian newspaper “7 days” with reference to the British Express.
“According to insider familiar with the situation in the Royal family, the Duchess is waiting for fourth child. And she, as in his first three pregnancies, again not feeling too well, so they have to cancel their appearance and will not be able to be present at the holiday table Elizabeth,” — stated in the message.
The newspaper reminds that when Catherine bore all of his children —George, Charlotte and Louis — she suffered from the disease of toxemia of pregnancy. And it forced her to make changes to pre-designed schedule of public appearances. Apparently, now history is repeating itself for the fourth time.
However, if this information is true, then soon the Royal family needs to officially confirm the fourth pregnancy of the Duchess. History shows that William and Kate are not used to hide the upcoming replenishment in the family until the last moment.
