Kate Middleton spoke about a new hobby of Prince George and Princess Charlotte (photos)
Kate Middleton spoke about a new hobby of his older children — five-year Prince George and four year old Princess Charlotte. During a visit to the workshop of the Royal photographic society, whose patron is the Duchess of Cambridge was appointed by Queen Elizabeth, a 37-year-old Kate in conversation with students confessed that her son and daughter share her passion for photography.
As writes Daily Mail, giving advice to his young interlocutors, the wife of Prince William said, “Just look at everything. Maybe it’s right in front of you, maybe far away, but choose your object and focus on it. Leave home with the camera. George and Charlotte love it when we do”.
