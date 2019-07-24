Kate moss appeared on the cover of gloss in a spicy way
One of the most popular supermodels of the 90s, British icon of modeling, Kate moss is not shy to strip in front of the camera, despite its age. Slender British woman posed for the cover of the August issue of the European gloss, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the channel 24.
Fashion photographs of models covering intimate body parts has become a real tradition. In this photo shoot starred almost every popular model of modernity, so hot naked photos would not be a surprise, but not when in front of the camera posing iconic British model Kate moss.
The star of the catwalks 90s, still enjoys great popularity, however, the shows or the covers of gloss appears very rarely. Therefore, its cooperation with the European gloss, which she agreed to strip naked, was a real surprise.
Hot photo of 45-year-old Kate moss appeared on the official website of the photographers Inez and Vinoodh, who shot many stars for the August issue of the European journal of Dust Magazine. On the portrait photo she’s languid eyes looking directly into the camera and bare chest inadvertently closes hands.